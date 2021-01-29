Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.
About Lynas Rare Earths
