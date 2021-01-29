Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.