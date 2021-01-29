Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 81.0% in January

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MACE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,699. Mace Security International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42.
Mace Security International Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.