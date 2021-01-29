Madden Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712,977 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $97.90. 227,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

