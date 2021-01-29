Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.3% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.93. 13,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average of $211.76. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

