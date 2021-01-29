Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 175,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Maiden alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.