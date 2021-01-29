Maincoin Market Cap Reaches $998,412.61 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $998,412.61 and $29,940.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a coin. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

