MalwareChain (MALW) One Day Volume Tops $1,556.00

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $105,627.63 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 160.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,657,075 coins and its circulating supply is 5,642,347 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

