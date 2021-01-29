Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $6.03. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 20,520 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.