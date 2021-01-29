Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mannatech stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

