Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Insider Purchases £10,150 in Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) insider Peter Bertram acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,150 ($13,261.04).
Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Manolete Partners Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).
About Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L)
Read More: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.