Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) Insider Purchases £10,150 in Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) (LON:MANO) insider Peter Bertram acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,150 ($13,261.04).

Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L) stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. Manolete Partners Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 617.60 ($8.07).

About Manolete Partners Plc (MANO.L)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

