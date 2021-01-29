Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.58 and a 12-month high of C$26.99. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

