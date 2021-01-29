Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$25.00

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by analysts at CSFB from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.45.

MFC stock traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The firm has a market cap of C$44.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.58 and a twelve month high of C$26.99.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total transaction of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

