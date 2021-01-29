Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.55

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.55 and traded as high as $23.76. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 5,738,568 shares trading hands.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.55. The stock has a market cap of C$45.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

