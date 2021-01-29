MAP Protocol 24-Hour Volume Hits $268,797.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $268,797.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00050306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00129569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00271886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00066645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00067066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00314942 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.