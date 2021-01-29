MAP Protocol (MAP) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $205,671.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.