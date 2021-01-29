Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Shares of MRO opened at $7.56 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 37.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 351,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

