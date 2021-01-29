Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.53

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 26299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.