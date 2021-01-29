Marc Rosen Sells 2,018 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,904.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,409.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Marc Rosen sold 60,941 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,185,302.45.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Marc Rosen sold 56,946 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $973,776.60.

NYSE LEVI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 1,934,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 369,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.