Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 131,997,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,644,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Marijuana Company of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the product research and development of hemp-derived consumer products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States and internationally. The company's hempSMART products include hempSMART Brain, a patented formula that combines hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) for brain; hempSMART Pain capsules for relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream for muscle relief; hempSMART Drops, hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; and hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer.

