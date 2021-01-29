Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Short Interest Update

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marijuana Company of America stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 131,997,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,644,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Marijuana Company of America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
Marijuana Company of America Company Profile
