Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 83.4% in January

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the December 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $29,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

MRIN opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

