Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $5.20. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2,204 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 73.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

