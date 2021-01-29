MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of HZO opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

