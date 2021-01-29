Markel (MKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.04 per share for the quarter.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Markel stock opened at $981.95 on Friday. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,009.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,012.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.67.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.60.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

