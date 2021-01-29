Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.85. 51,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,304. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAKSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

