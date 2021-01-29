Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $12.76. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 31,424 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.
Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
About Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)
Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.
