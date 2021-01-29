Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $12.76. Marlin Business Services shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 31,424 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRLN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

