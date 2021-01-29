Marscoin Price Down 57.7% Over Last 7 Days (MARS)

Marscoin (CURRENCY:MARS) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Marscoin has traded 57.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marscoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00021012 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Marscoin Coin Profile

MARS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 28,279,074 coins. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million “

Marscoin Coin Trading

Marscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

