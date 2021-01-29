MarteXcoin Achieves Market Cap of $44,405.90 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $44,405.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004247 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010190 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017293 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,721,938 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarteXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

