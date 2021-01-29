Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.04

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $14.14. Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 145,567 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.42.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$966.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1538505 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

