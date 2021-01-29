Masari Trading Up 27.8% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Masari has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $254,409.80 and $416.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.50 or 0.04037057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00396465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.01181644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00500080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00403356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00022050 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Masari

