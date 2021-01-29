Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,419 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

