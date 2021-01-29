Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $324.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.02 and its 200 day moving average is $331.72. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,852 shares of company stock valued at $155,899,982 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

