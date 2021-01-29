Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $318.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $317.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.