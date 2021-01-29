Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $76,986,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $324.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.72. The company has a market cap of $323.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

