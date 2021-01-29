Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after buying an additional 1,024,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $76,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.03. The stock had a trading volume of 99,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.02 and its 200-day moving average is $331.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

