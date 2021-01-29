Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.08. 57,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

