Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,986,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.12.

MA stock traded down $4.24 on Friday, hitting $320.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

