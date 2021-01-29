Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $371.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $345.00 to $371.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.73.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The firm has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

