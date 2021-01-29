Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $377.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $377.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.12.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.03. 99,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $319.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 6,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

