MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MCFT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

