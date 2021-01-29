MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

