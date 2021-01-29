Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 6.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 2,010,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,934,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,062 shares of company stock valued at $130,832. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

