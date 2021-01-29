Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $652.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $644.00 million. Match Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.29. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

