Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 305,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

