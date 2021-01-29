Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 3,087 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.34 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

