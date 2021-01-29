Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 5,525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

