Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Tops $405,554.31 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $405,554.31 and approximately $4,523.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00238792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059968 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,028.08 or 0.81814597 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

