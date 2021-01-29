Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $356,613.99 and approximately $3,946.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.