Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 10.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 130,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.