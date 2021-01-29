Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,751 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 2.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,279,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 7,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

