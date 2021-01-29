Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MAYNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.26. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

